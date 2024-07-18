ONLY ON AJC: TORPY AT LARGE

OPINION: Chrisley convention speech another serving of MAGA victimhood

TV personality Savannah Chrisley speaks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the second day of the Republican National Convention. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

TV personality Savannah Chrisley speaks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the second day of the Republican National Convention. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By

Presidential conventions are a showcase for the candidates and what they’re all about: Their direction, their goals, their character.

So the appearance of “reality” TV star Savannah Chrisley at the GOP convention told us a lot. She came to serve up a heaping dollop of grievance and victimization.

For years, conservatives complained about libs whining about how they’ve been wronged. It was “politics of victimization,” that being oppressed somehow gave you credence, social power or even a cudgel. The GOP has since embraced that strategy.

Savannah’s parents are Todd and Julie Chrisley, who for a decade starred with their family in the show “Chrisley Knows Best.” It was about the antics of a millionaire real estate entrepreneur and his brood, although the whole enterprise collapsed when the parents went to prison on convictions of massive bank fraud and income tax evasion.

Like $36 million of bank fraud — of living high on other people’s money. Todd & Co. needed the loot because his lifestyle was beyond extravagant. The dude had a 30,000-square-foot house and used to fly L.A. for haircuts, probably because he figured he couldn’t get a good barber in Atlanta.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years, his wife to seven.

Daughter Savannah spoke at the convention Tuesday on “Make America Safe Again” night. The GOP platform aims to tamp down a National Crimewave. Reality says crime numbers have dropped drastically since the 1990s, bumped up during the pandemic and are trending down again or are flat.

Alpharetta's Todd Chrisley and his family shown before a third season on the USA Network.

Credit: Rodney Ho

icon to expand image

Credit: Rodney Ho

Polls show Democrats and Republicans both want government to reduce crime, although the latter are more vocal.

Into that backdrop, you have Savannah being asked to show up and complain that prosecutors have been very mean and are targeting conservatives and Christians.

“My family was persecuted by rogue prosecutors in Fulton County due to our public profile and conservative beliefs,” she said to cascades of boos.

Remember, Donald Trump got indicted in Fulton. And that’s where they “found” the “suitcases full of ballots” at the election center. That has been completely disproved.

But nowadays, we all can have our own “truths.”

“I know! Fulton County!” Savannah said. “They know how to do it, don’t they?”

She continued: “I’ll never forget what the prosecutor said in the most heavily Democrat county in the state, before an Obama-appointed judge; he called us ‘the Trumps of the South.’ "

More boos.

“He meant it as an insult,” she said. “But let me tell you: Boy, do I wear it as a badge of honor.”

Todd Chrisley outside the federal trial court in Atlanta in 2022. He was found liable Thursday, April 4, 2024, in a civil slander case brought against him by a Georgia Department of Revenue investigator, who was awarded $755,000 by a jury. (Natrice Miller/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Let me pause here to sprinkle some reality.

First, the Chrisleys were indicted by federal prosecutors, not Fulton. The feds at the time were led by U.S. Attorney BJay Pak, a Trump appointee and former GOP legislator. Federal juries in Atlanta’s court pull from a wider geographical area and are more conservative than Fulton’s.

Also, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a very non-liberal entity, upheld the Chrisleys’ convictions but said Mrs. C. should get resentenced.

But what stuck with me was the so-called prosecutorial taunt — “The Trumps of the South.”

My BS Detector, honed through decades of use, beeped incessantly when hearing that one.

First, prosecutors don’t know the political leanings of jurors, so they wouldn’t risk alienating one to get in a cheap shot.

I called around. Reporters who covered the trial don’t remember hearing it. If they did, it would have ended up in their copy.

“I don’t believe it was said,” Chrisley defense attorney Bruce Morris told me, adding, “I would have likely objected.”

An appeals lawyer didn’t see any hint of it while combing through the transcripts.

081220 Atlanta: U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Georgia (NDOGA) BJay Pak speaks during a press conference on the seizure of a mammoth quantity of 170 kilograms of heroin, multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine, multi-pound quantities of marijuana, over $1.5 “mil” in cash and 40 plus firearms on Wednesday, August 11, 2020 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

icon to expand image

Credit: Curtis Compton

And Pak, who had left office by the time of the 2022 trial, said that line seemed far-fetched. He did some sleuthing and told me, “It didn’t happen. I know the prosecutors. I’d be surprised if they did something like this.”

Pak, who’d never seen the Chrisleys’ show before his office indicted them, was surprised his party called Savannah to speak at the convention.

“I don’t see any upside to that,” he said.

I do. First, the crowd gets to see another “victimized” conservative. Second, there’s an upside for the Chrisleys — you’ve got to figure they’re hoping to get a pardon in exchange for their daughter’s performance. If Trump wins, that is.

And one more thing:

In April, Savannah complained to Atlanta reporters about her parents’ prison conditions. “Black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, unclean drinking water,” she said, as well as “maggots in the food. And there’s sexual abuse.”

Last year, The New York Post ran a story about the minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, where Poppa Chrisley resides.

It’s headlined: “Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons.”

Perks, according to the story, include racquetball, volleyball, horseshoes, email, movie night and Sudoku puzzles.

That, for once, is the reality.

About the Author

Follow Bill Torpy on twitter

Bill Torpy, who writes about metro Atlanta for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined the newspaper in 1990.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points2h ago

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
15m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

World Cup looming, Mercedes-Benz Stadium invests millions in new tech
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Date set for 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Date set for 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta

Credit: TNS

Federal suit targets special Georgia campaign law designed to help Kemp
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

OPINION: Fani Willis aimed high. But now her RICOs lie in the ditch
OPINION: The drive to hijack Georgia elections part of ongoing plan
OPINION
RHONE: Has carry-on luggage always been this big of a headache?
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

What Georgians should expect from Trump’s RNC speech & how to watch
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this week's updates
Atlanta on clock to host MLB All-Star game - again