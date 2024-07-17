Politics

Savannah Chrisley says prosecutors targeted her parents because of their conservative beliefs

1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE — Savannah Chrisley spent much of her childhood alongside her family on reality TV, where her mom and dad’s quirky Southern charm made them stars.

But during a speech delivered at the Republican National Convention she said that in adulthood she faced the reality that her parents’ political beliefs and celebrity made them targets of a prosecutor who called them the “Trumps of the South.”

“He meant it as an insult,” she said. “But let me tell you: Boy, do I wear it as a badge of honor.”

Although Savannah Chrisley blamed Democrats in Fulton County for her parents’ legal troubles, they were found guilty in an Atlanta-based federal court on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. The couple was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019, when Donald Trump was president.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty in 2022 and given 12- and seven-year prison sentences, respectively. A series of legal challenges and appeals have been filed on their behalf since then. Recently, a federal appeals judge said Julie Chrisley should be resentenced.

Because of her parents’ legal troubles, Savannah Chrisley adopted her two younger siblings and is raising them.

She told the RNC crowd that her parents did not deserve the legal drama and neither do other Republicans who have found themselves convicted of charges, including conservative strategist Steve Bannon and Trump himself.

“We need to expose the Democrats’ corruption and better yet the Biden family’s corruption,” she said. “And guess what? I know just the man for that job. Donald J. Trump has only one conviction that matters, and that is the conviction to make America great again.”

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

