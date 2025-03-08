Some of these changes are already underway. The jail population has been reduced from a high of 3,500 in summer 2023 to around 2,500 currently. This has enabled the Fulton County Commission to embark on a “jail blitz” where incarcerated people are moved around to different parts of the jail so damaged sections can be repaired and improved. Major challenges remain. The consent decree is far from a panacea.

The agreement focuses squarely on conditions within the jail, and does not tackle what drives the jail population, and therefore ignores the overcrowding challenge that has driven jail deaths. It also leaves in place the sheriff after commissioners discovered evidence the sheriff’s office misused the inmate welfare fund on consultants and promotional events. Therefore, it is important that lawmakers do not sit back and expect the DOJ to solve all their problems.

The consent decree merely assures that Fulton County is doing the bare minimum of not violating the constitutional rights of its incarcerated citizens.

The county can and must do more. In the FY25 Budget, Fulton County allocated $2.5 million to support the new diversion center. If the center is working, we should see further jail reductions. To ensure this happens, Fulton County should request that Atlanta Police and the Solicitor General release a monthly report on diversion data, including missed diversion, with explanations and remedial steps. The county should also task the judicial system with the creation of a special “missed diversion” calendar to address bond issues.