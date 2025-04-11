Everyone deserves a place to call home. But on any given night in Atlanta, there are approximately 3,000 people experiencing homelessness. When we encounter an experience of homelessness, we are confronted with both an individual crisis and a systemic crisis. What may seem less evident — or, at times, less visible — is the homeless response system at work in our city.
Through strategic coordination and collaboration, the Atlanta Continuum of Care is building a comprehensive emergency response to homelessness in the City of Atlanta. Coordinated by Partners for HOME, the Atlanta CoC is made up of 170-plus stakeholders — from outreach and service providers to shelters and government agencies — that ensure housing opportunities for our unhoused neighbors.
Our emergency response system embraces the evidence-based Housing First model, which is guided by the belief that people first need necessities like food and housing before attending to next-tier needs. Housing First doesn’t mean housing only, though. To achieve lasting self-sufficiency, we ensure that those we serve also receive comprehensive support services, such as substance abuse treatment, mental health counseling, and employment services.
Using this approach, we have successfully rehoused 14,000 people in our community since 2017, and 96% of those individuals are still housed.
This progress is a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion, and it proves that the methods, tools and services we’re putting to work here in Atlanta are working — and worth celebrating.
Despite this achievement, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta continues to rise. There are currently more than 4,000 people engaged and receiving support from our response system. In 2023, 1,000 more people entered our system to receive services than in 2022; of those, 800 were experiencing homelessness for the first time.
Why is this number rising? The leading cause of homelessness is an insufficient supply of affordable housing. Homelessness is further compounded by the unique headwinds of this moment: inflation, income inequality, a mental health crisis, and other profound effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Put simply: until we get a hold of our affordable housing crisis in Atlanta, the parallel crisis of homelessness will persist.
But these crises can be addressed — with the right level of resources at the right pace and scale to exit people out of homelessness as quickly as possible. We also need to reach people sooner in their experience to keep them in their homes and off the path toward homelessness.
Right now, for every one person we’re able to rehouse, 2.5 more are becoming homeless. This means we need to rehouse more people faster with increased investment in proven interventions: prevention, diversion, rapid rehousing and permanently supportive housing. We must move like we have not moved before to catch up and then stay ahead.
With an 18 percent increase in homelessness nationally, this issue is not unique to Atlanta. But Atlanta can be unique in how it unites, innovates, and leads with compassion to make sure that all Atlantans have a safe, stable place to call home.
A comprehensive solution requires comprehensive support. Pandemic stimulus funds gave us a proof point that with the right level of investment, our providers can rehouse more people faster. Under the leadership of Mayor Andre Dickens, the City of Atlanta recently made a historic $60 million commitment to permanent solutions toward addressing homelessness — which has already resulted in rapid housing successes like The Melody (40 units), 729 Bonaventure Avenue NE (23 units), the Ralph David House at 277 Moreland Ave (56 units), and soon the Waterworks site (100 units, including 30 medical/mental health care units)—but it will take the public and private sectors coming together to make a lasting difference.
We invite corporate, government, philanthropic, and other partners and regional governments to join us in this commitment to our community. Learn more and get involved by visiting us at partnersforhome.org.
Credit: WILDGRAIN
Credit: WILDGRAIN
Cathryn Vassell is CEO of Partners for HOME.
Keep Reading
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
RHONE: In Atlanta, affordable housing is key to the American dream
It isn’t often that someone I interviewed calls me years later. But my conversation with Dorice Nolan was different. Here's how she gave me hope again.
Grady breaks ground on freestanding ER amid talk of Medicaid cuts
The facility in south Fulton County aims to address a hospital desert that has existed in that area since Wellstar AMC closed its ER in 2022.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images
Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty
While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.
These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub
According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.
Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say
A Walmart employee in Covington went on a shooting spree, killing two people and injuring one at separate locations early Friday before being arrested, according to officials.