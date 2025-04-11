Using this approach, we have successfully rehoused 14,000 people in our community since 2017, and 96% of those individuals are still housed.

This progress is a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion, and it proves that the methods, tools and services we’re putting to work here in Atlanta are working — and worth celebrating.

Despite this achievement, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta continues to rise. There are currently more than 4,000 people engaged and receiving support from our response system. In 2023, 1,000 more people entered our system to receive services than in 2022; of those, 800 were experiencing homelessness for the first time.

Why is this number rising? The leading cause of homelessness is an insufficient supply of affordable housing. Homelessness is further compounded by the unique headwinds of this moment: inflation, income inequality, a mental health crisis, and other profound effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Put simply: until we get a hold of our affordable housing crisis in Atlanta, the parallel crisis of homelessness will persist.

But these crises can be addressed — with the right level of resources at the right pace and scale to exit people out of homelessness as quickly as possible. We also need to reach people sooner in their experience to keep them in their homes and off the path toward homelessness.

Right now, for every one person we’re able to rehouse, 2.5 more are becoming homeless. This means we need to rehouse more people faster with increased investment in proven interventions: prevention, diversion, rapid rehousing and permanently supportive housing. We must move like we have not moved before to catch up and then stay ahead.

With an 18 percent increase in homelessness nationally, this issue is not unique to Atlanta. But Atlanta can be unique in how it unites, innovates, and leads with compassion to make sure that all Atlantans have a safe, stable place to call home.

A comprehensive solution requires comprehensive support. Pandemic stimulus funds gave us a proof point that with the right level of investment, our providers can rehouse more people faster. Under the leadership of Mayor Andre Dickens, the City of Atlanta recently made a historic $60 million commitment to permanent solutions toward addressing homelessness — which has already resulted in rapid housing successes like The Melody (40 units), 729 Bonaventure Avenue NE (23 units), the Ralph David House at 277 Moreland Ave (56 units), and soon the Waterworks site (100 units, including 30 medical/mental health care units)—but it will take the public and private sectors coming together to make a lasting difference.

We invite corporate, government, philanthropic, and other partners and regional governments to join us in this commitment to our community. Learn more and get involved by visiting us at partnersforhome.org.