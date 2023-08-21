8/22 Readers write

Criminal cases belong in courtroom, not voting booth

Why am I not amazed that senators like Lindsey Graham think the Georgia indictments should be tried at the ballot box rather than in the courts? And he is not the only one; Ted Cruz and others have the same idea.

What Trump and his associates did was criminal and criminal cases belong in a courtroom, not the ballot box. Graham and Cruz are lawyers, and they should know better.

There have been a plethora of comments about the Democratic administration weaponizing certain agencies. Well, to tell the truth, as the saying goes, you fight fire with fire. The weaponization of anything in government is certainly not right, but what are Jim Jordan’s and James Comer’s committees doing but weaponizing their committees, trying to find an iota of wrong on the part of either Hunter or Joe Biden, especially Joe? A Republican member of Comer’s committee said that they had found nothing yet and the committee has been working on finding something on Joe Biden since January.

RALEIGH C. PERRY, BUFORD

Trump is loving his legal briar patch

A Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury has voted to indict former President Trump for charges involving an effort of his and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has professed his innocence in the matter, yet he all but dared the Georgia grand jury to indict him. And Trump has loudly accused the district attorney who brought the charges of being a Democrat political operative.

Through this process, Trump’s approval numbers have gone up substantially. This leads one to believe that those who had left Trump have returned. Additionally, I think others feel the Democrat judicial system has piled on Trump while ignoring President Biden’s involvement with his son Hunter’s possible pay-for-play schemes with foreign countries.

In my opinion, like Brer Rabbit, Trump is loving this legal briar patch and will once again escape peril and it might just get him elected again.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL