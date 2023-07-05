7/5 Readers write

EVs are not the only path to zero emissions

The EPA’s proposal to strictly limit emissions standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles is essentially the knockout punch for the internal combustion engine.

We understand firsthand the problems created by heavy-handed legislation and its unintended consequences. It is important for everyone to recognize that the path to zero emissions does not have to be paved with a black-and-white choice between EVs or internal combustion engines.

Most of us can agree on the goal of reducing or eliminating vehicle emissions, and we can also favor a variety of options for reaching that goal. EVs will be an essential piece of our future.

The rules unfairly place the EPA’s thumb on the scale in favor of EVs. While these regulations claim to be “technology neutral,” they do not currently support a diversified zero-emissions approach that takes advantage of breakthroughs across the spectrum of vehicle propulsion technologies. The EPA should support the market’s efforts to advance a range of technologies rather than hand-picking a winner.

CHELSEA ALLEN, MARIETTA, NICK CALOROSO, SMYRNA

Call centers often fail at efficient communications

A great Atlanta Journal-Constitution article on June 18 was “How to be a better communicator,” with a focus on the work environment. It told of massive annual financial losses to companies due to poor communication to or between employees.

We suffer hardships when trying to talk with “customer service” representatives on the phone. Many of them are not adequately trained in the common language of the United States - English! Their pronunciation and comprehension are insufficient for ordinary conversation. Consequently, results from such calls are often far different from what we ordered. Foreign-based call centers prevent effective, efficient communications.

Communications are by a chain of numerous links, any of which, upon failing, distorts or fails the success of the communication. An attitude of importance is crucial to accurately transferring a thought. Otherwise, the devastation is enabled; that is what happens, too much. Ambiguous laws or directions and careless pronunciation, listening, or reading are severely harmful.

Don’t disable the communication chain!

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA