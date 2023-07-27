7/28 Readers write

Future looks bleak for the average worker

President Biden’s supporters seem to be puzzled as to why polls show the majority of voters are not happy with the economy in spite of record-low unemployment and other positive indicators.

They must be blind to the elephants in the room: rapidly escalating rent and inflation more than offsetting wage gains, and the growing helplessness and discontent over the outrageous inequality of compensation, leaving so many living from paycheck to paycheck while others are building new mansions on estates, as evidenced by a drive in the countryside anywhere around North Georgia.

With politics firmly in control of the rich, who are inclined to look after themselves first, the future is bleak for the average worker trying to get ahead.

BIRNEY A. MONTCALM, WINSTON

Biden is cleaning up the messes of Republican presidents

It doesn’t surprise me at all that it was Republican presidents who got us into the fix we’re in today.

Ronald Reagan ignored the warnings about climate change. He gave the petroleum industry carte blanche to do as they pleased. He deregulated industries to the public’s detriment. Trickle-down economics was a joke and the start of the huge disparity in wealth that we now see.

Donald Trump divided the nation in the worst possible way. He told lies just about every time he spoke to the nation.

Joe Biden has done more for this country than the last four Republican presidents combined. He has taken climate change seriously and is making America better seriously. Republican presidents like Trump did nothing for the average American. They only care about making already wealthy Americans wealthier.

Let’s hope we see more of Joe Biden or someone with his skills so that America and the planet can continue to improve.

MICHAEL DE GIVE, DECATUR

