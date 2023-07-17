7/18 Readers write

Antisemitism protest reminds us it’s never too late to do right thing

I read with gratitude about Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin’s stand against antisemitism. He was joined by all members of the Marietta City Council in addressing the recent anti-Jewish demonstration at an East Cobb synagogue.

One placard held by the neo-Nazis read that “Leo Frank was a pedophile…”. They are are now using the name of an innocent man who was lynched in 1915, here in Marietta.

At this late date, I do not think anyone in Marietta needs to apologize about the Frank lynching.

However, it still begs the question. When will the state actually exonerate Leo Frank?

Every historian now acknowledges that Frank was innocent. His trial in 1913 was a sham.

How hard should it be for the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles to finally exonerate an innocent man? How difficult would it be for the original verdict to be overturned?

There is no shelf life on justice. And there is no statute of limitations on doing the right thing.

RABBI STEVEN LEBOW, MARIETTA

Tuberville jeopardizes country’s military preparedness

I was reminded by my latest American Legion newsletter that a single U.S. senator is holding up approval of more than 260 general and flag officers in all military branches. Subsequent checking revealed that Alabama’s junior senator, Tommy Tuberville, was the referenced senator.

Although he never served, he is jeopardizing the country’s military preparedness due to a political policy dispute. The latter involves a culture war issue about paying for abortions of service members. There’s a better way for Sen. Tuberville to handle this issue by convening military and civilian leaders to resolve it apart from promotions.

The senator is a former college football coach with some success. Certainly, he must recall lecturing players about the need to put the team ahead of personal objectives. C’mon, coach, it’s time to practice what you preached and walk the talk. Don’t subvert the nation’s readiness and our dedicated service members’ welfare to petulant politics.

The nation deserves better.

RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY