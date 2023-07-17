BreakingNews
Georgia’s top court rejects Trump’s bid to quash grand jury report

7/18 Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
Updated 10 minutes ago
X

Antisemitism protest reminds us it’s never too late to do right thing

I read with gratitude about Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin’s stand against antisemitism. He was joined by all members of the Marietta City Council in addressing the recent anti-Jewish demonstration at an East Cobb synagogue.

One placard held by the neo-Nazis read that “Leo Frank was a pedophile…”. They are are now using the name of an innocent man who was lynched in 1915, here in Marietta.

At this late date, I do not think anyone in Marietta needs to apologize about the Frank lynching.

However, it still begs the question. When will the state actually exonerate Leo Frank?

Every historian now acknowledges that Frank was innocent. His trial in 1913 was a sham.

How hard should it be for the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles to finally exonerate an innocent man? How difficult would it be for the original verdict to be overturned?

There is no shelf life on justice. And there is no statute of limitations on doing the right thing.

RABBI STEVEN LEBOW, MARIETTA

Tuberville jeopardizes country’s military preparedness

I was reminded by my latest American Legion newsletter that a single U.S. senator is holding up approval of more than 260 general and flag officers in all military branches. Subsequent checking revealed that Alabama’s junior senator, Tommy Tuberville, was the referenced senator.

Although he never served, he is jeopardizing the country’s military preparedness due to a political policy dispute. The latter involves a culture war issue about paying for abortions of service members. There’s a better way for Sen. Tuberville to handle this issue by convening military and civilian leaders to resolve it apart from promotions.

The senator is a former college football coach with some success. Certainly, he must recall lecturing players about the need to put the team ahead of personal objectives. C’mon, coach, it’s time to practice what you preached and walk the talk. Don’t subvert the nation’s readiness and our dedicated service members’ welfare to petulant politics.

The nation deserves better.

RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Georgia’s top court rejects Trump’s bid to quash grand jury report41m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Devastated families mourn lives lost, seek answers after Henry mass shooting
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media
5h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Douglas County man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
3h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Douglas County man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man arrested after hostage situation involving 5 others in DeKalb
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: contributed

INSPIRATION TO START YOUR WEEK
13h ago
Solutions: Helping sea otters is having good effects on water and land
18h ago
7/16 Readers write
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top