6/18 Readers write

House Republicans far-right takeover is tragic comedy

God bless Kevin McCarthy. He has the unenviable task of managing a fractured caucus where a bunch of far-right crazies makes Marjorie Taylor Greene look normal. The far-right nut jobs happily brought the U.S. House of Representatives to a halt until they addressed such pressing national issues by approving legislation protecting gas stoves and preventing the federal government from regulating pistol braces.

The positive of the far-right takeover of the Republican Party is that holding their breath to get what they want prevents the Republicans from advancing more serious legislation that I might oppose.

I plan on stocking up on popcorn so I can sit back and enjoy watching this tragic comedy.

ERIC DUSENBURY, ATLANTA

Trump will lose, just like his handpicked candidates

I voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, and if he’s the nominee, I’ll vote for him in ‘24.

But he will lose! Joe Biden’s tenure as president has been so abysmal that the only Republican he can beat is Trump. Trump is a twice-indicted narcissist willing to take the entire party down with him.

Trump’s handpicked candidates cost the Republicans the Senate. Dr. Oz lost to a stroke victim and Herschel Walker was a dreadful unvetted former football hero. In what was supposed to be a Republican landslide, his endorsed House candidates lost competitive races.

Whether or not he’s been unfairly targeted is irrelevant. Politics is about winning. If you don’t win, you have no power. If Republicans want a new person in charge of the FBI, the border, the justice or transportation departments, you have to elect a Republican president.

You can vote for Trump in the primary and go down with the ship, or get real and select another candidate.

BOB BELL, CUMMING

Documents case further proof Trump is unfit to serve

As we listen to the political drumbeat regarding how Donald Trump is being treated differently than other folks, I can’t help but think that he is being treated differently. Just not in the way most Republicans say.

If the average American who worked for the government had stolen classified documents and, when asked to return them, hid them and then lied about having them at all, they would have been taken into custody and still be in jail.

These were some of America’s most guarded secrets, and you can bet the spies of our enemies have had fairly easy access to them.

There is ample evidence that Donald Trump was not fit to be president the first time. These so-called patriots in the Republican Party had better wake up to the threat Trump poses to our country. I’m a Republican myself, and I can’t bring myself to vote for any of you except those who stand up to Donald Trump.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Southern history should not be ignored or erased

Thank goodness the GOP has the guts to stand up for Southern history and Confederate monuments and memorials.

These help narrate the times and mindset of previous generations — which cannot and should not be ignored or erased. It’s a disgrace that today’s self-righteous people think they alone can evaluate or rename military installations or smash statues into oblivion. All simply because they are “offended” that people once thought differently than they do.

History is what it is, and those who lived and died forming this nation need to be recognized and studied, not maligned or obliterated. Not any more than we would want us to be in the years to come.

S.M. RENAUD, ALPHARETTA