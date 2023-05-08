5/9 Readers write

I don’t have the answers, but I believe if we come together and quit making it about political parties and try instead to solve these problems, our country would be a better place.

ROXANNE WYSOCK, SCOTTSBORO, AL

Return gun ownership decisions to the states

Last year, the U. S. Supreme Court set aside a half-century constitutional right to abortion and returned the decision to the states.

Since our representatives in Congress seem unable to pass legislation banning assault weapons in the general population, maybe it is time to set aside the blanket provisions of the 2nd Amendment right to gun ownership and return some decisions to the states.

With more than 70 percent of Americans, regardless of political party, favoring banning assault weapons, I’m sure we can get it done that way. Some states might even choose to impose further gun ownership restrictions.

JINI COCKROFT, SNELLVILLE