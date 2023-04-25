4/26 Readers write

With the glaring headlines in the April 23 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about replacing Fulton County jail to the tune of $2 billion, it was refreshing to hear Republican Doug Collins speak the words “criminal justice reform” and, more importantly, acknowledge the importance of understanding the relationship between recidivism and lack of resources.

The community at large wants to say, “if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.” If it were that simple, we would have a much lower incarceration rate. As Mr. Collins mentioned of one example, “the intentional structuring of his punishment, allowed him to sow the seeds for a better life.”