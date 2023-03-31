3/31 Readers write

Imposing tax for vehicle charging is misguided

With the passage of the electricity tax for vehicle charging stations, we have clear evidence that Republican legislators could not care less about the health, well-being, or future of Georgia’s children, the environment or the planet.

Rather than encouraging pollution reduction by putting a surcharge on the gas guzzlers that cost taxpayers billions in environmental damage, they choose this misguided approach.

This legislature ignores the science that has determined increasingly violent storm damage is caused primarily by the use of fossil fuels. We taxpayers are footing the bill for floods, tornados, hurricanes and droughts dramatically increased by fossil fuel use, not to mention the cost of adverse health effects from air pollution caused by gas-powered vehicles.

They make this choice rather than supporting in every way possible the multiple levels of savings we would gain -- and be able to use to fix Georgia’s roads -- by moving as quickly as possible to an all-EV state.

I’d call that not just unfair, but downright irresponsible.

SUSAN ANDRE, DUNWOODY