3/28 Readers write

Thanks to Gov. Kemp, Georgia leads at procuring new jobs
I think we all owe a great degree of gratitude to Gov. Brian Kemp. While other governors were sitting on the sidelines, Gov. Kemp has been very proactive in seeking out EV and solar companies to locate in Georgia.
He has secured deals with Hyundai motor group, Rivian, QCells, Frey Battery and Hyundai-SK to build plants that will bring almost 23,000 good-paying jobs to Georgia. These, combined with 30 other similar smaller companies, will bring over 28,000 new jobs to Georgia.
This puts Georgia in the top three states in the country at procuring jobs since the inception of the Inflation Reduction Act. Even prior to this, Georgia had been one of the leading states in the country at securing EV and solar companies to come to Georgia.
So, thank you, Gov. Kemp, for leading Georgia to greater prosperity.
VERNON DIXON, M.D., HIAWASSEE
More legislative work needed to get clean energy to urban areas
The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that it’s now or never to reduce the heat-trapping emissions that are pushing temperatures toward tipping points that will have a catastrophic impact. The good news is that Congress last year enacted legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), providing economic incentives for businesses and households to transition away from fossil fuels. Those incentives are expected to move the U.S. close to meeting its goal to cut emissions in half by 2030.
The not-so-good news is that unless we accelerate the permitting process for transmission lines, about 80% of the emissions reductions expected from the IRA will not be realized. That’s because our current grid cannot get wind and solar energy produced in rural areas to urban areas where it is needed. Passing such permitting reform will require Democrats and Republicans to compromise. I encourage senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, as well as U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, to work with their colleagues across the aisle to get this critical legislation enacted.
STEVE VALK, ATLANTA
