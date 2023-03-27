3/28 Readers write

VERNON DIXON, M.D., HIAWASSEE

More legislative work needed to get clean energy to urban areas

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that it’s now or never to reduce the heat-trapping emissions that are pushing temperatures toward tipping points that will have a catastrophic impact. The good news is that Congress last year enacted legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), providing economic incentives for businesses and households to transition away from fossil fuels. Those incentives are expected to move the U.S. close to meeting its goal to cut emissions in half by 2030.

The not-so-good news is that unless we accelerate the permitting process for transmission lines, about 80% of the emissions reductions expected from the IRA will not be realized. That’s because our current grid cannot get wind and solar energy produced in rural areas to urban areas where it is needed. Passing such permitting reform will require Democrats and Republicans to compromise. I encourage senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, as well as U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, to work with their colleagues across the aisle to get this critical legislation enacted.

STEVE VALK, ATLANTA