3/24 Readers write

ROGER DEPUY, KENNESAW

Neither Trump nor Biden to blame for Ohio train derailment

More than two years into the Biden Administration, many still blame the prior administration for everything from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment to recent bank failures. As for the derailment, the Federal Transportation Technical Center research and simulations into Electronically Controlled Pneumatic (ECP) brakes show that the East Palestine derailment could not have been prevented or significantly reduced by the use of ECP brakes. President Donald Trump voided the rule to require EPC brakes for no other reason than it did not have a positive cost-benefit ratio to society.

Our railroads are one of the safest and most regulated industries in the country. The East Palestine derailment was a one-in-a-million, multi-factor incident where several things came together to make for a terrible derailment, but the rail industry will learn from this event and calmly promulgate responses that will further reduce the chance of this type of derailment happening in the future.

Neither Trump nor Biden has any responsibility here.

