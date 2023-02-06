2/7 Readers write

Parents can help children have healthy view of sex

Having raised a daughter and two sons and participated in raising grandchildren, Maureen Downey’s column of January 31 held few surprises for me as it discussed ways in which kids go about getting answers to their curiosities about sex.

She was right that “some of what they see can be troubling” when they view pornography via the Internet or other source. In my opinion, that is because public sources provide warped views of what should be a wholesome, beautiful, healthy bond between two loving, committed human beings.

When taken to their ultimate end, unlimited promiscuous sexual encounters can lead to anxiety, loneliness, depression and even suicide. That becomes an abuse of the original intent of the purpose of sexual fulfillment within marriage -- the formation of a healthy family unit for the benefit of society. Parents must be aware and engaged as much as possible in the lives and activities of their offspring so their view of sex will be healthy and age-appropriate.

