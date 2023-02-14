2/15 Readers write

Caregivers deserve to be paid more for difficult job
Once again, thank you to reporter Katherine Landergan for her story, “State advances pay hikes for caregivers amid ‘workforce crisis’,” (News, Feb. 9) for highlighting the critical need to pay caregivers what they deserve.
In our 60s, it has become increasingly difficult for my wife and me to lift our 27-year-old son. Changing clothes, diapers and often linens in the middle of the night is challenging for any age and fitness. The reality of life in an institution for our son is unthinkable.
Recently we pulled our son out of his day program as the staff had dwindled to two caregivers for 15 adult clients, with staff turning over every several months. Caregivers are tasked with a physically challenging job that requires empathy and love for their clients.
Caregivers who pass the “empathy and love” test are also qualified to take lesser jobs that pay higher wages and offer benefits.
I hope our legislators will find a way to pay educators, first responders and caregivers a wage commensurate with the value of their work.
SKIP WEILAND, MARIETTA
Legalizing sports betting is not without risks
Proponents of legalized sports betting in our state estimate that Georgians are already illegally betting almost $5 billion yearly on sports using the internet. Their proposal claims if this was legal, the harm that more gambling might cause could be offset by generating revenue to the state earmarked for education programs. Another benefit is our legislators could brag about increasing funds for education without raising existing taxes.
The risk of having the state’s gamblers subsidize the overpriced cost of higher education for some students is that it does not reduce its cost for all students. Another risk is usurping our state constitution by redefining gambling as a state lottery to allow its legalization by the General Assembly instead of a constitutional amendment approved by voters. That risks opening the back door to other forms of gambling and vice. If sports gambling stays illegal, aren’t the winnings taxable anyway?
TONY GARDNER, CUMMING
