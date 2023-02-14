2/15 Readers write

I hope our legislators will find a way to pay educators, first responders and caregivers a wage commensurate with the value of their work.

SKIP WEILAND, MARIETTA

Legalizing sports betting is not without risks

Proponents of legalized sports betting in our state estimate that Georgians are already illegally betting almost $5 billion yearly on sports using the internet. Their proposal claims if this was legal, the harm that more gambling might cause could be offset by generating revenue to the state earmarked for education programs. Another benefit is our legislators could brag about increasing funds for education without raising existing taxes.

The risk of having the state’s gamblers subsidize the overpriced cost of higher education for some students is that it does not reduce its cost for all students. Another risk is usurping our state constitution by redefining gambling as a state lottery to allow its legalization by the General Assembly instead of a constitutional amendment approved by voters. That risks opening the back door to other forms of gambling and vice. If sports gambling stays illegal, aren’t the winnings taxable anyway?

TONY GARDNER, CUMMING