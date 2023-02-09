2/10 Readers write

State takeover of healthcare market won’t help consumers

The ACA has always been a paltry substitute for universal healthcare, but the state’s taking it over won’t help things. After all, the state just turned down a full Medicaid extension, adopted by 39 other states, for a state-tailored “waiver” program that will cover far fewer people at five times the cost per person. And it introduces extraneous bureaucratic hurdles and restrictions!

Why is the state doing this? Apart from resentment of a successful federal program, that’s unclear. However, it is clear that covering as many people as possible isn’t the state’s objective.

So, stepping in now to take over for the ACA does not bode well. Lust for the fees the ACA collects from insurers isn’t a good enough rationale. Plus, the state’s record of protecting consumers from corporate gouging generally is not great. For example, Georgia is the only place consumers are forced to prepay for an extravagantly costly nuclear plant/money pit.

Muddling with ACA is at least consistent with underperforming on Medicaid. But you know what they say about foolish consistency.

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN