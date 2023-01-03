1/3 Readers write

Donald Trump tells us that we would get tired of winning. He forgot to tell us we would get tired of winning because we were actually losing. The losses keep piling up, and the crowds keep getting smaller. Large swaths of the Republican Party still salute The “Big Lie” of Trump and his supposed stolen election. As long as Trump holds sway over the Republican Party, we need to learn to get used to losing. Such is the fate of our emperor and his new clothes.

His majesty and his followers see a genius, and the sane part of the Republican Party sees a naked tyrant with just enough supporters to keep losing elections. Before the next election, Republicans need to address candidate quality, and while we are at it, if we are going to have an elder statesman as a kingmaker, we need to turn to George W. Bush. He did not leave Washington trying to assault the Capitol. It’s admittedly a low bar, but that is probably where we need to start.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS