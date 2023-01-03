1/3 Readers write

ajc logo
Fundamental ethics being lost in our society

We are seeing a major decline in our society. The ideals of right vs. wrong and good vs. bad are declining. The prevailing idea now is to do whatever you can get away with (which is almost anything).

When we see young people ransacking a store, they clearly have not been taught the basic fundamentals of right and wrong. Police would not even be needed if respect for others was instilled at an early stage. This is frightening for the future of our country. In the past, religious principles were taught and followed. But religion itself is on the decline. It’s left to families to step up and teach the basic lessons needed to have an orderly, peaceful country.

ROBERT STOCKDALE, CUMMING

Republicans need to stop hailing Trump as elder statesman

Donald Trump tells us that we would get tired of winning. He forgot to tell us we would get tired of winning because we were actually losing. The losses keep piling up, and the crowds keep getting smaller. Large swaths of the Republican Party still salute The “Big Lie” of Trump and his supposed stolen election. As long as Trump holds sway over the Republican Party, we need to learn to get used to losing. Such is the fate of our emperor and his new clothes.

His majesty and his followers see a genius, and the sane part of the Republican Party sees a naked tyrant with just enough supporters to keep losing elections. Before the next election, Republicans need to address candidate quality, and while we are at it, if we are going to have an elder statesman as a kingmaker, we need to turn to George W. Bush. He did not leave Washington trying to assault the Capitol. It’s admittedly a low bar, but that is probably where we need to start.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

