12/5 Readers write

JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA

Cutting carbon emissions is a legacy for future generations

As a Georgia resident, I’ve seen how empowering the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) can lead to positive changes. Growing up in the 1960s and ‘70s, I witnessed firsthand how the EPA protected Americans’ health and well-being.

I wholeheartedly support the EPA’s push to curb coal and gas power plant carbon emissions. It’s not just about rules; it’s about looking out for our communities and securing a cleaner future.

It’s time for EPA to carry out its responsibility to protect people and the environment against this pollution.

Cutting carbon emissions isn’t just for us; it’s a legacy for our kids. Cleaner air, healthier lives and a planet worth passing on are at stake.

MARK FARMER, WINTERVILLE

Trump’s Jan. 6 speech was designed for chaos

It is reported that the attorney for former President Donald Trump will ask the Fulton County Court to toss out the charges against the former president based on his right to free speech.

Frankly, while I’m not a lawyer, even Mr. Magoo could see through that line of reasoning.

One is not allowed to yell fire in a crowded theater in the absence of a fire. If one does, there are legal consequences.

Former President Trump essentially yelled fire on Jan. 6, with predictable results and mayhem not unlike what would occur in a fire.

I hope the court is clearsighted and sees through this excuse.

