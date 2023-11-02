11/3 Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
53 minutes ago

Most proposed gun laws would be hard to enforce

This is not a pro-gun argument, but I do wonder about some proposed measures to curb gun violence in the wake of the recent shootings in Maine.

The first, “universal” background checks would mean that even personal sales of firearms would need to be submitted for reviews, as is the case with all commercial sales. Good luck policing and enforcing that.

The second measure, a “red flag law,” would allow authorities to seize firearms from “those who pose a threat of violence.” Great idea, but who exactly would determine who those folks are? The shooter in Maine was on police radar as “mentally unstable” and made threats, yet his firearms weren’t seized.

The last measure, laws requiring gun owners to store their firearms securely, is a commonsense safeguard, but how do “authorities” effectively monitor compliance with this law?

In this case, it appears that politicians, once again, want to appear to be doing something, but the actual implementation and effect of what they propose is sorely lacking.

FRANK MANFRE, SMYRNA

Gun buyback programs have little effect on crime

What does the Nov. 1 letter writer of “Dems should set example by surrendering firearms first” have against Democrats, as he suggests they give up the self-protection of owning a gun?

He asserts that “commonsense gun control measures have little realistic chance of passage,” so he offers a non-commonsensical one. How does such backward thinking as gun buybacks continue to enter the gun debate?

First, the writer shows no sense of who is committing gun violence, as he twice targets (hope that doesn’t trigger anyone) “responsible citizens” to voluntarily give up their guns (beginning with Democrats). Responsible citizens aren’t the problem -- irresponsible people and criminals are and they aren’t giving up their guns. Especially when “responsible citizens” are volunteering to be sitting ducks. And second, gun buyback programs have little-to-no impact on crime statistics.

Furthermore, the writer’s claim that “every gun removed would help reduce gun violence” is ludicrous on its face, as that would mean every gun surrendered would have been used for gun violence.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia education officials decide which test scores mean kids can read3h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Atlanta mayor, public safety leaders address holiday season readiness
1h ago

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEAR OF HIP-HOP
The oral history of ‘the South got something to say’
4h ago

Police: 2 drivers raced at 100 mph in 45-mph zone before Cobb crash killed teen
3h ago

Police: 2 drivers raced at 100 mph in 45-mph zone before Cobb crash killed teen
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Longtime Gwinnett elections board and Democratic Party member dies
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Opinion: Those in Fulton jail are people just like us
3h ago
11/2 Readers write
Opinion: Ensuring AI-run businesses follow the law
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Black Boy Art LLC

Buying Black art at center of show
8h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip-hop
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top