1/12 Readers write

ARNOLD C. MCQUAIDE JR., BERKELEY LAKE

Yes, GOP is frustrating, but Democrats are no better

Lee Raudonis’ opinion piece, “I can’t support fellow Republicans right now” (Insights, Jan. 6), raises some excellent points about current craziness within the GOP.

But I’m not sure Democrats are acting any better than Republicans. In recent years, Democrats have engaged in election denying (see 2016 and 2018) and apparent widespread coordination with Big Tech to silence conservatives.

Further, the Democrats’ policy menu is a disaster, with anti-growth tax-and-spend programs, open borders and green energy dreams. Progressives rule the Democratic Party.

I understand Mr. Raudonis’ GOP frustrations, but what is the alternative? It can’t be voting for Democrats. The time may be right for a third party movement in the U.S. The two main parties today each have major limitations.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA