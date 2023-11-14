11/15 Readers write

Additionally, offer retirees the option of receiving (or disclaiming) benefits semi-annually or annually rather than monthly. I believe a tax credit would appeal to a much broader range of people than, say, singling out Warren Buffett, who was called out during the debate.

This is a win-win approach on many levels.

JAN PHILLIPS, DUNWOODY

U.S. House Speaker has earned his ‘extremist’ reputation

A recent letter writer is upset over new U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson being called an extremist by Democrats, “Dems unfairly call new speaker an extremist” (Readers Write, Nov. 5).

Perhaps it’s because he wants to ban abortion nationwide, hadn’t listed any verifiable bank accounts and wants to make deep cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Need I say more?

MIKE LINDSEY, SNELLVILLE

Biden’s misguided decisions have nation on downward spiral

When President Biden came into office, he started the country’s downward spiral, changing all the positives into negatives and trying to blame it on Donald Trump.

Now, the Democrats try to criticize some of Trump’s actions by misquoting him about protesters in Charlottesville in 2017 and claiming that Jan. 6 was akin to 9/11 or Pearl Harbor.

The United States was prospering under Trump but is steadily sinking with Biden’s misguided decisions on everything. The opposite of the “Midas Touch” is now the “Biden Touch”.

JUDITH MCCARTHY, ATLANTA