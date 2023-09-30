10/1 Readers write

Trump, not Biden, to blame for nation’s inflation

For those who think Biden caused inflation, he did not.

He did not cause the prices in the grocery stores to go up. He does not raise chickens, pigs or beef cattle and probably not milk cows. To the best of my knowledge, he is not in the oil business. He is not in the insurance business and neither is he either a home builder or a real estate agent. I do not think he has an interest in the pharmaceutical business.

Simply put, inflation is caused by too much money in the market. More jobs and higher wages lead to a rise in consumer spending and that drives inflation up. According to Stanford University Economist John Taylor, “Inflation rises when the Federal Reserve sets too low of an interest rate or when the growth of money supply increases too rapidly -- as we are seeing now… .”

It was Trump who urged the Fed to lower its rates, which artificially drove up the stock market and caused lower interest rates on consumer loans.

RALEIGH C. PERRY, BUFORD

Economy has improved under Biden administration

To the author of the letter, “Biden has no idea how bad the economy really is,” I would say you have no idea how good it is.

The unemployment rate is 3.8% versus the long-term average of 5.7%. The inflation rate is 3.67% while the long-term average is 3.28% (coming down from 8.3% last year when supply shortages from COVID confronted pent-up demand). Gasoline prices are up because Saudi Arabia has purposefully cut production in order to increase its price.

The stock market has gone up since Biden took office. He has taken significant action on drug prices, including allowing Medicare to negotiate with drug companies.

Biden is not your fairy godfather; he cannot wave a magic wand and make everything to your liking. You can cherry-pick some data to try to prove your point. However, to be fair, you owe it to yourself to be better informed before the next election so that you vote for the best candidate.

JOHN SHACKLETON, ATLANTA

Who is going to pay for immigration surge at the border?

I’ve had to wade through recent AJC articles explaining the how and why of immigration in this country. You spent an entire page explaining how hard it would be to send a military force against the Mexican cartels. This “oh well, nothing we can do here” attitude is not what concerned citizens of the United States feel or want to hear.

No big deal sending “small numbers,” as in 113,000 newly arrived migrants to New York City? Ask Mayor Eric Adams how he feels and he will quickly let you know that New York City is overrun.

Who is going to pay for all of this? Concerned citizens don’t care about the reasons for the immigration surge. They want action taken to manage this ridiculously open border. They don’t care about the plight of Venezuelan migrants or why migrant numbers are increasing. They want change before the U.S. turns into a Third World country itself.

HENRY ANDERSON, LILBURN