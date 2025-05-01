Opinion
Opinion

05/02 Mike Luckovich: Humpty Trumpty

By
31 minutes ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Since the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, not only women but also men can be forced to have children they might not be financially ready to have. A financial expert looks at how high the cost is for fathers in the state of Georgia. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

OPINION

Men just voted for forced paternity

Let your legislators know that you want your privacy protected and that you want to see health care protected.

Readers write

OPINION

Pollution has ripple effects on our health, climate and resources

Addressing climate and pollution challenges requires a multi-faceted approach

The Latest

PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM

Readers write

OPINION

Men just voted for forced paternity

OPINION

05/01 Mike Luckovich: Solid evidence

Featured

ajc.com

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC; Sources: Getty Images

AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight

New AJC poll shows weak support for Democrats among Georgia voters.

Georgia woman wins $70M verdict after legs amputated

A Georgia jury has awarded $70 million to a Camilla woman who says she lost both her legs above the knee because doctors gave her a medication overdose and botched her care.

Trump policies could spark protest at Georgia college commencements

Colleges and universities are navigating an uncertain federal landscape, and tensions could play out with protests during this year's commencements.