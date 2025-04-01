Breaking: Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died after cutting leg on wood fence, medical examiner says
04/02 Mike Luckovich: Painful swing

By
32 minutes ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

