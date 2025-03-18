Opinion
Opinion

03/19 Mike Luckovich: Too much defense

By
1 hour ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebook
