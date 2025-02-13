02/16 Luckovich: Musk be a hypocrite.

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
More Stories
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
Closing Georgia’s health care coverage gap is good economic policy
Many Republicans support Medicaid expansion because it’s the fiscally right thing to do.
Is Trump’s aim to break glass or solve problems?
The federal government needs some glass broken. But if glass is broken without solving problems, activity gets mistaken for progress
Georgia cities are struggling with climate change
Public participation and community engagement are essential to successful climate action.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia
President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?
15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more
Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?