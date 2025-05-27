Fani Willis’ office drops another murder charge in YSL gang case

Instead, Garlington entered a non-negotiated Alford plea to five charges, including conspiring to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, two counts of participating in criminal street gang activity, one count of aggravated assault and one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

By entering a non-negotiated plea, Garlington leaves his fate up to Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who will sentence him Wednesday afternoon.

Garlington had faced murder and attempted murder charges, but those counts were reduced in exchange for his plea.

“Reduced to aggravated assault?” Whitaker asked the prosecution’s table incredulously.

“Yes,” prosecutor Simone Hylton replied.

The plea takes out another of the most serious charges from the sprawling prosecution of the alleged gang, leaving just one murder charge left of eight original defendants who faced the claim. No one initially charged in the case pleaded guilty to murder, and no one has yet been found guilty of it, despite the fatal events at the center of the prosecution’s case.

Garlington’s sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Garlington entered an Alford plea to each of the five counts. In such circumstances, defendants do not admit guilt, but instead acknowledge it’s in their best interest to enter a plea.

“While these events with these unfortunate victims did undoubtedly occur, the question is, ‘What is the extent of my client’s involvement?’” Garlington’s attorney, Thomas Mondelli, told the judge.

Mondelli acknowledged the non-negotiated plea was the right move, especially after Hylton said they planned to introduce a wiretapped conversation in which Garlington was reportedly caught on tape discussing some of the alleged crimes.

Willis stunned the hip-hop community in the spring of 2022 when she announced Atlanta superstars Young Thug and Gunna were among 28 people indicted by her office on gang and racketeering charges.

Prosecutors accused Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, of being the co-founder and leader of YSL, which they said was an Atlanta-based gang responsible for a rash of robberies, retaliatory shootings and the deaths of at least three people.

The first trial took nearly two years to conclude, making it the longest in state history. That included a grueling 10-month jury selection process and testimony from more than 175 of the prosecution’s witnesses.

Fulton prosecutors are now gearing up for a second trial involving the remaining alleged YSL members who have yet to be prosecuted. With Garlington’s guilty plea, just two defendants remain: Christian Eppinger and Demise McMullen. Jury selection is set to begin June 9, but plea negotiations are still underway, attorneys said.

With a new lead prosecutor, whittled down evidence and fewer co-defendants this time around, the second trial is expected to take far less time.