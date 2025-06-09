The “Young Slime Life” prosecution, which began in May 2022 and concluded Monday, led to the longest trial in Georgia history and at times descended into chaos.
Here are some of the numbers in the sprawling and slow-moving case:
- 1,128 days from indictment until final plea Monday
- 170 days of trial
- More than 30 defense attorneys, two of whom became pregnant and had babies during the course of the case
- More than 2,000 prospective jurors summoned
- 10 months of jury selection
- 177 state witnesses called over 12 months
- 3 judges assigned to the case
- 3 lead prosecutors
- 28 defendants originally indicted
- 19 people pleaded guilty
- 7 defendants who had charges dropped
- 8 murder charges related to two separate deaths
- 0 murder convictions
- 1 defendant acquitted on all counts
- 1 jury conviction (on a gun charge)
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Young Thug trial: Who’s who and what were they charged with
The YSL trial in Atlanta, involving rapper Young Thug, is based on gang and racketeering allegations. Here's an explanation of who’s who and what they were accused of doing.
