Breaking: YSL case has finally ended, and ‘absolutely everybody lost,’ experts say
Crime & Public Safety

Atlanta’s YSL racketeering case, by the numbers

The longest trial in Georgia history, starting in 2022, has finally ended.
Fulton County prosecutors discuss their case during the lengthy YSL trial involving Atlanta rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen others. File photo. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

By and
43 minutes ago

The “Young Slime Life” prosecution, which began in May 2022 and concluded Monday, led to the longest trial in Georgia history and at times descended into chaos.

Here are some of the numbers in the sprawling and slow-moving case:

  • 1,128 days from indictment until final plea Monday
  • 170 days of trial
  • More than 30 defense attorneys, two of whom became pregnant and had babies during the course of the case
  • More than 2,000 prospective jurors summoned
  • 10 months of jury selection
  • 177 state witnesses called over 12 months
  • 3 judges assigned to the case
  • 3 lead prosecutors
  • 28 defendants originally indicted
  • 19 people pleaded guilty
  • 7 defendants who had charges dropped
  • 8 murder charges related to two separate deaths
  • 0 murder convictions
  • 1 defendant acquitted on all counts
  • 1 jury conviction (on a gun charge)

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug looks at the key witness Antonio Sledge entering the courtroom during the YSL trial at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 4., 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug trial: Who’s who and what were they charged with

The YSL trial in Atlanta, involving rapper Young Thug, is based on gang and racketeering allegations. Here's an explanation of who’s who and what they were accused of doing.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, at the beginning of the YSL trial in 2022. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Credit: AP

Anthony Oliver (center) of the Hall County Sheriff's Office's dive team instructs Tyler Guthrie (left) and Michael Mitchell during a recent training session. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

