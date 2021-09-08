Young adult marijuana users are twice as likely, to suffer from a heart attack, study says.According to research published on Sept. 7 in the 'Canadian Medical Association Journal,'.adults under the age of 45 who consumed cannabis via smoking, vaping or eating within the last 30 days... .adults under the age of 45 who consumed cannabis via smoking, vaping or eating within the last 30 days... .adults under the age of 45 who consumed cannabis via smoking, vaping or eating within the last 30 days... .... suffered from nearly double the amount of heart attacks than those who didn't use cannabis.Health data from 2017 and 2018 CDC surveys was used, analyzing over 33,000 people ages 18 to 44.1.3% of cannabis users had a heart attack out of the 17% of adults who reported using it.Only .8% of non-cannabis users had a heart attack.According to lead study author Dr. Karim Ladha, previous research has indicated marijuana use can affect a user's heart rate.What you end up having is this mismatch of oxygen supply and demand which fundamentally leads to heart attacks, Dr. Karim Ladha, lead study author, via CNN.Robert Page, chair of the American Heart Association (AHA) scientific statement on cannabis, says today's cannabis is much more potent than what's been available in the past 50 years.Many people are also not aware that marijuana can interact with other medications.According to study co-author Dr. David Mazer, though AHA research has found potential benefits of using cannabis for various medical purposes.the negative consequences shouldn't be ignored