Survey finds Gen Z, millennial nurses struggling more during pandemic

The younger nurses’ responses may stem from their feelings of not being supported. Only 19% of this group agreed with the statement “my organization really cares about my well-being.”

The most startling revelation from the new survey, however, was that 61% of young nurses say they will leave or are considering leaving their positions.

With the country’s nursing shortage already at critical levels, having fewer young professionals could be devastating to the health care industry.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.