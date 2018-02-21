‘Black Panther’ was the first movie filmed at Tyler Perry Studios’ new stages

Several locations around the metro area were home to "Black Panther" settings, including the High Museum in Midtown and the rock quarry at the Vulcan Materials Co. in Stockbridge. An official from the Henry County city said several scenes of Wakanda, the fictional African nation in the film, were shot at the quarry.

About $84 million of "Black Panther's" reported $200 million budget was spent in Georgia. The funds went toward rental equipment and grips; lumber, hardware and supplies; lodging and transportation, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

It also employed more than 3,000 Georgians during the shoot, which began in August 2016 and wrapped in November 2017, according to the state economic development department.