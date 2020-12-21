Woodstock man charged with murder in his mother’s death

A man is in custody on a charge of murder after his 62-year-old mother was found dead Sunday in a Bartow County home.
Bryan Ray Moodie, 38, also faces a charge of aggravated assault in connection with Katrina Kay Garrity’s death, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said Monday said in a statement.
About 7 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a Greatwood Drive home in White after a relative found Garrity unresponsive inside the residence, according to the statement. The sheriff’s office has not released details about how the woman died or how they identified her son as a suspect in the case. And it is unknown how Garrity’s body ended up in White. According to the sheriff’s office, she and Moodie are from Woodstock.
“Moodie is currently being held by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office pending a bond hearing before the Bartow County Magistrate Court,” the agency said.
An investigation is ongoing.
“Additional arrests are not expected at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.