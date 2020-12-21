Woodstock man charged with murder in his mother’s death

Bryan Ray Moodie, 38, also faces a charge of aggravated assault in connection with Katrina Kay Garrity’s death, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said Monday said in a statement.

About 7 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a Greatwood Drive home in White after a relative found Garrity unresponsive inside the residence, according to the statement. The sheriff’s office has not released details about how the woman died or how they identified her son as a suspect in the case. And it is unknown how Garrity’s body ended up in White. According to the sheriff’s office, she and Moodie are from Woodstock.