Woman sought for questioning after triple shooting at SW Atlanta home

Investigators are asking the public for help finding a woman wanted for questioning in a shooting that left three people injured Sunday morning at a home in southwest Atlanta.
Police were called to the house in the 1000 block of Peeples Street about 6:20 a.m. and found three people inside with gunshot wounds, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. One woman was shot in the arm and a man was shot in the upper leg, police said. A third victim, Shanterica Reed, was shot in the head. The teenager remains at Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The shooting was one of several across Atlanta that left one person dead and 11 injured over a 12-hour period last weekend, authorities said.
On Wednesday, investigators released a photo of 24-year-old Indashu Howard and identified her as a “person of interest” in Sunday morning’s triple shooting. A police report indicates there were at least four others inside the home at the time, though investigators have not released a possible motive or said how many people fired shots.
“Detectives are still working to determine how many suspects were involved,” Grant said.
A $2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to arrests in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting or Howard’s whereabouts is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for the reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.