Woman sought for questioning after triple shooting at SW Atlanta home

Police were called to the house in the 1000 block of Peeples Street about 6:20 a.m. and found three people inside with gunshot wounds, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. One woman was shot in the arm and a man was shot in the upper leg, police said. A third victim, Shanterica Reed, was shot in the head. The teenager remains at Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting was one of several across Atlanta that left one person dead and 11 injured over a 12-hour period last weekend, authorities said.