Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lenox Square parking lot

A woman who was walking to her car in the Lenox Square parking lot Tuesday afternoon had her purse stolen at gunpoint by two men, according to Atlanta police.
The woman was approached by the two men driving a blue Nissan sedan about 4:30 p.m., Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. The woman told police that the men took her purse then fled the scene, Brown said.
There were no injuries, and police are still working to determine the circumstances around the robbery.
Lenox Square Mall began seriously increasing its security in December, including the installation of weapons detectors at the front entrance of what mall officials describe as “one of the most surveilled environments in Atlanta.”
More cameras are likely coming as the community moves forward with the Buckhead Security Plan, which calls for a network of security cameras and license plate readers as well as additional security patrols from police, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Despite the number of cameras already installed around Lenox Square and its parking, Atlanta police did not say whether the blue Nissan was captured on surveillance video Tuesday afternoon.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.