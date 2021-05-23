Woman hospitalized after boyfriend shoots her during argument in Atlanta

The incident is one of at least five shootings that have happened in Atlanta since Friday night. It comes amid a surge in violent crime that has led to an outcry from residents and business owners and pressure on public officials to prioritize the epidemic of violence.

The first of the weekend shootings happened in southwest Atlanta at an apartment building on Kimberly Way shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Johnson said in a news release. Officers found one man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was conscious and taken to the hospital for further treatment. Two people were detained at the scene.

The second shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Hide Kitchen & Cocktails in the 3000 block of Roswell Road in Buckhead, Johnson said.

Witnesses told police that several customers were asked by security to leave. One of the men began arguing with the security guard, escalating into a verbal altercation and then several shots were fired. The woman was hit and injured by the gunfire, but police do not believe she was targeted.

No arrests have been made, but police are searching for a suspect described as having blond dreadlocks, Johnson said.

Just two hours later, Atlanta police responded to the night’s only deadly incident. Officers found a man dead at a home on Lanvale Drive and a second victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The second person was taken to Grady with serious injuries, Johnson said.

The final shooting incident took place about 3:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta’s West Lake neighborhood. Responding officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman told police that she and the suspect got involved in a verbal altercation that led the suspect to fire several shots at her, Johnson said. The injured woman was stable and was taken to Grady for treatment.

The multiple overnight shootings add another page to the growing story of violent crime in Atlanta. The fatal shooting early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta was at least the 53rd homicide recorded in the city this year.

The continued violence underscores Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ recent proclamation that crime in Atlanta has gotten out of hand.

“Let me say something really unpopular this morning. Our police need help,” Willis said Monday in a social media post. “Violent crime is out of control. It is completely unacceptable! People should be able to go to a pool party, shopping, to dinner and the club without fear of being killed.”

Anyone with information about any of these overnight shooting incidents is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.