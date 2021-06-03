Woman found shot in the neck, lying in South Fulton street

A woman has died after South Fulton police her found lying in the middle of a busy road with a gunshot wound to her neck early Thursday.
Officers were called to the area of Flat Shoals Road and El Caudillo Court after someone spotted a person lying in the street, according to South Fulton police spokesman Lt. Derrick Rogers. They found the victim “suffering from a possible gunshot wound to the neck,” he said.
She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
“There is no suspect information currently,” Rogers said Thursday afternoon. “The victim’s name is not being released.”
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, he said.
