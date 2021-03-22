Woman dead, teen injured after both ejected in Cobb crash

A 26-year-old woman died early Monday morning after a single-car rollover crash in Cobb County that also seriously injured her 18-year-old passenger, officials said.
Katherine Garcia of Douglasville was declared dead at the scene after she was thrown from the car at 12:21 a.m., according to Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk. Her teenage passenger, Judith Monroy, also of Douglasville, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries after she was thrown from the car as well.
Neither Garcia nor Monroy was wearing a seatbelt, Delk said.
According to the initial investigation, Garcia was driving a black 2009 Toyota Corolla west on Pat Mell Road after midnight when it left the road near the intersection with Lorene Drive. The sedan crossed the sidewalk and grass shoulder before going airborne, landing and hitting a concrete curb, Delk said. Hitting the curb caused the Corolla to roll before hitting a tree behind the Save & Go Food Mart at the corner of Pat Mell and Austell roads.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 770-499-3987.