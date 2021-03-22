Woman dead, teen injured after both ejected in Cobb crash

Katherine Garcia of Douglasville was declared dead at the scene after she was thrown from the car at 12:21 a.m., according to Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk. Her teenage passenger, Judith Monroy, also of Douglasville, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries after she was thrown from the car as well.

Neither Garcia nor Monroy was wearing a seatbelt, Delk said.