Woman, child injured in crash after fleeing traffic stop, cops say

Katrina Butts faces charges of aggravated assault, hit-and-run, obstruction, reckless driving, improper backing, driving against traffic on a one-way street and failure to properly restrain a child after the incident in south Atlanta.

While driving east on Lakewood Terrace, an Atlanta police officer spotted Butts driving the wrong way in a Kia Optima around 12:50 a.m., according to an incident report. The officer began turning around to initiate a traffic stop when Butts had already made a U-turn and began driving on Compton Street.