GBI: Police shoot tire of Georgia mother’s car during DUI arrest

“Tolbert drove away in her car,” Miles said. ”While Tolbert was in the process of driving away, a Cornelia police officer fired a shot at her car’s tire.”

A chase ensued, ending when Tolbert hit a bystander’s car and her own vehicle was disabled, Miles said. She was taken into custody at the scene on misdemeanor charges of DUI, endangering a child while DUI, reckless driving and hit-and-run, a spokeswoman for the Georgia State Patrol confirmed. She is also facing a felony charge of aggravated assault.

Tolbert was being held Thursday in the Habersham County Jail, and her bond had not been set, online jail records show. Her child is now in the custody of state child welfare workers.

The GSP is investigating the crash, while the GBI is investigating the use of force. It is the 49th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.