Woman charged with stealing $107K from Gainesville church

A Dahlonega woman turned herself in Friday on charges that she stole more than $100,000 from the church where she worked, officials said.
Alycia Christy, 49, surrendered at the Hall County Jail and faces one felony count of theft by taking, Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a news release.
According to Couch, Christy was an administrative assistant at Northlake Baptist Church on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville. She is accused of stealing about $107,000 since January 2018, Couch said.
Church officials learned of the alleged theft and reported it Jan. 12 when Hall sheriff’s deputies responded to their call, Couch said. Investigators believe Christy was using the funds to pay off credit card bills.
Christy was released from the Hall jail Sunday on $22,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.