Woman charged with murder in man’s fatal stabbing at Gwinnett home

A woman has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing a man inside their Lawrenceville-area home Saturday evening, authorities said.
Nathalie Stewart, 43, was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing of 34-year-old Ricky Bryant, Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said. Stewart was also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
Officers were sent to a home on Planters Cove Circle shortly before midnight Saturday to respond to a “domestic” call, police said in a statement. Bryant was found inside with multiple stab wounds, Valle said.
First responders tried to save his life, but he died of his injuries.
Police did not say what led up to the stabbing as they continue investigating the incident.
Three minors, including an infant, were inside the home at the time but were not injured. Police said it was unknown if the two teenagers witnessed the stabbing. Custody of the child was given to other family members.
Stewart is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.