Man dead, woman in police custody after stabbing at Gwinnett home

A man is dead and a woman was taken into police custody following a stabbing inside a Lawrenceville-area home late Saturday.
Three minors, including an infant, were inside the home on Planters Cove Circle at the time of the fatal incident, according to Gwinnett County police. They were not injured.
Officers were sent to the home shortly before midnight on Saturday to respond to a “domestic” call, police said in a statement.
“When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds,” police said. First responders tried to save the man’s life, but he died of his injuries.
While the details of what led to the stabbing are “unclear,” officers determined the fatal incident involved a woman who was at the scene. She was placed in police custody and taken to the Gwinnett police headquarters.
Police said two of the minors who were in the home are teenagers but it is not clear if they witnessed the incident. The infant is in the care of other family members.
An investigation is ongoing.