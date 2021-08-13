Woman charged in deadly shooting at Marietta motel

Marietta police responded to a 911 call at the motel on Delk Road near I-75 just after 8 a.m. and found the victim lying outside a room with at least one gunshot wound, department spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mosley was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Authorities said Mosley and Dominguez-Carvajal lived together at the motel, but it’s still unclear what led to the shooting. Marietta police said a combination of tips from the public and “solid investigative work” led to Dominguez-Carvajal being identified as the alleged shooter.