Woman charged in deadly shooting at Marietta motel

Crystal Noemi Dominguez-Carvajal faces murder and aggravated assault charges in Thursday morning's shooting at a Marietta motel.
Crystal Noemi Dominguez-Carvajal faces murder and aggravated assault charges in Thursday morning's shooting at a Marietta motel.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Hours after a man was fatally shot in the breezeway of a Cobb County motel, the woman believed to be responsible was taken into custody.

Crystal Noemi Dominguez-Carvajal, 23, was arrested Thursday evening by Marietta police with the help of Atlanta police, authorities said. She faces murder and aggravated assault charges in the death of 38-year-old Quintom Mosley, who was shot on the fifth-floor breezeway of a Motel 6.

The man was shot at a Motel 6 on Delk Road near I-75 in Marietta.
The man was shot at a Motel 6 on Delk Road near I-75 in Marietta.

Marietta police responded to a 911 call at the motel on Delk Road near I-75 just after 8 a.m. and found the victim lying outside a room with at least one gunshot wound, department spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mosley was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Authorities said Mosley and Dominguez-Carvajal lived together at the motel, but it’s still unclear what led to the shooting. Marietta police said a combination of tips from the public and “solid investigative work” led to Dominguez-Carvajal being identified as the alleged shooter.

“We spoke with other residents at the motel, and within a few hours we had identified her as a suspect,” McPhilamy said Friday.

Dominguez-Carvajal was booked into the Cobb County Jail on Friday without bond, online records show.

