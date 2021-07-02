Woman charged in deadly Peoplestown shooting

More than a week after an argument led to a fatal shooting at a Peoplestown apartment complex, Atlanta police have arrested the woman accused of pulling the trigger.
Sequoyah Howard, 32, was charged with murder Tuesday in the June 24 shooting of Mario Peterson, authorities said. Police were called to the apartment complex along Vanira Avenue in southwest Atlanta shortly after midnight and found Peterson lying in the middle of the courtyard with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to an incident report.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Howard, described as an acquaintance of Peterson, is accused of killing the 43-year-old during an argument. She was detained when officers arrived at the complex and cooperated with investigators, police said last week. Authorities have not said how the two knew each other or what caused the argument.
Howard was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Friday and is being held without bond, online records show.
