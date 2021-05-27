Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband to death during argument

Police arrested 35-year-old Rhonda Tucker after interviewing her about the shooting, which happened just after midnight in the couple’s Jonesboro home. She initially told 911 dispatchers the gun went off accidentally, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said.

When police arrived at the house on River Road, they found the body of 35-year-old Bryan Tucker lying in the master bedroom, Isaac said. Rhonda Tucker met with officers and was detained at the scene.