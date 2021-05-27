Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband to death during argument

A woman is facing a charge of malice murder after Clayton County police said she shot her husband to death during an argument Thursday morning.
Police arrested 35-year-old Rhonda Tucker after interviewing her about the shooting, which happened just after midnight in the couple’s Jonesboro home. She initially told 911 dispatchers the gun went off accidentally, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said.
When police arrived at the house on River Road, they found the body of 35-year-old Bryan Tucker lying in the master bedroom, Isaac said. Rhonda Tucker met with officers and was detained at the scene.
During the police interview, Tucker said she and her husband had gotten into an argument that escalated into a fight, according to Isaac.
“She further advised she picked up the handgun and followed her husband, shooting him until he didn’t move,” the spokeswoman said.
Police did not specify how many times Tucker’s husband was shot or from where she retrieved the gun. She was booked into the Clayton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, in addition to the murder charge.