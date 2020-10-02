Woman accused of using firefighter’s death in charity baking scheme

The business owner then called the sheriff’s office, which launched an investigation into Morgan. She was arrested Tuesday on one count of fraudulent telephone solicitation and later released on $1,300 bond.

This isn’t the first time Morgan has been charged in a baking scheme, records show. The sheriff’s office confirmed she was also arrested in May 2019 after trying to sell cakes for $30 each. In that case, she claimed the proceeds would benefit Free Chapel, a Gainesville megachurch led by Pastor Jentezen Franklin, authorities said.

“This was done without the knowledge or authority of Free Chapel Worship Center,” Booth said.

The latest investigation is ongoing, and anyone who bought a cake from Morgan to help the firefighter’s family is asked to call deputies at 770-297-4686.

