Woman, 67, shot multiple times as she slept in SW Atlanta home

A 67-year-old woman was shot multiple times when bullets tore through her southwest Atlanta home as she was sleeping, police said.
Atlanta police were called to the residence on Henry Aaron Avenue about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday to investigate the shooting. It was not immediately clear if the home, or the woman, was targeted.
“Preliminary investigation found that the victim was sleeping inside the house when someone fired several shots from outside, striking the victim,” a police spokesman said in a statement. “Other people inside the home advised they did not know who would shoot at the home or why.”
The woman, whose name was not released, was stable when she was taken to a hospital. The incident remains under investigation, police said Tuesday.