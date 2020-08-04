Within hours, 3 shootings take place in Newton County

About 11 p.m., deputies were called to a home off Falcons Crossing after a man witnessed a man chasing a woman and shooting at her, according to another incident report.

The woman drove away from the scene in a black vehicle and was chased by the suspect in a white truck, the report said. It’s unclear if deputies were able to find the woman or if she had been struck by gunfire. No shell casings were found at the scene.

No other information was provided on the incident, with Jett citing an ongoing investigation.

A little before 11:30 p.m., deputies found Bernard Broughton, 45, of Covington, with several gunshot wounds at a home off Lakeside Circle, according to a third incident report. He was flown to a hospital, but his condition was not released.

Authorities have identified the shooting suspect, but the person’s name was not provided in the incident report.

Since this is also an ongoing investigation, no further information was provided by the sheriff’s office.

