Within 2 hours, 2 drivers injured in separate shootings in Atlanta

The man then drove off. He has not been located.

About an hour and half later at 8:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of Peters Street after a man was shot multiple times.

The incident started when two cars were involved in a minor crash and pulled into a nearby parking lot to wait for police, officials said. While they were waiting, the parking attendant for the lot got into an argument with one of the drivers “due to them taking up space in the lot,” police said.

At some point, multiple people came to the parking lot and opened fire on the man who was arguing with the parking attendant. He was alert when medical services took him to a hospital.

“At this time, it is believed only one person was shot,” police said. “Investigators were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

Both investigations are ongoing.